The Monster and NERF team up for Birmingham event

The Monster will join forces with the Hasbro brand for an immersive experience during the course's run at the NEC next month.

The adventure will begin in the briefing zone where kids will be kitted out with their chosen blaster loaded with darts. After the briefing, players will set out onto The Monster for the NERF Monster battle, making their way over 40 obstacles and facing various NERF challenges throughout the 300m course.

After tackling The Monster, families will also be able to experience the Targeting Arena and The Sports Arena Zone taking place within a giant inflatable arena.

Michael Ritchie, vice president, global brand strategy and marketing at Hasbro, said: “We are excited to be celebrating the NERF brand’s 50th anniversary by partnering with the world’s largest inflatable obstacle course.

The Monster

“This opportunity allows NERF to solidify its place as an international lifestyle brand and offers an immersive and groundbreaking true play extravaganza that unlocks a captivating way for fans of all ages to engage with the NERF brand on a whole new level.”

There will also be the opportunity to see NERF on the giant jumbo-screen with live content posted from action cameras positioned around all of the experiences.

Nick Zuppar and Joe Arditti from The Monster said: “We are incredibly excited to be partnering with NERF and Hasbro for our Monster events this Summer.

Advertising

"We are creating something totally unique on an enormous scale and we can’t wait for everyone to see it! Heading back to London and Birmingham for our third year running, we can’t think of a better partner than NERF to take our events to the next level."

The Monster

Combining the best of The Monster with the best of NERF - The NEC, Birmingham and Alexandra Palace, London will host the ultimate summer spectacular with exclusive summer holiday sessions for kids and families.

The Monster comes to Birmingham NEC from August 16 to 20. The NERF experiences take place on August 19 and 20.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.