Find out how you can receive 50 per cent off at Alton Towers with Coca-Cola recycling scheme

Visitors can receive the discount in exchange for recycling an empty plastic bottle at a specifically designed Coca-Cola reverse vending machine.

Available now, the 23 machines will be at leading UK Merlin attractions, including Alton Towers Resort, Thorpe Park Resort, Chessington World of Adventures Resort and the LEGOLAND Windsor Resort.

Following popular demand, the reverse vending machine has also rolled out to additional new sites this year, including Warwick Castle.

Sandra Hazel, group head of Being a Force for Good, said: “We are delighted to extend this initiative after great success in 2018.

"We care about recycling and know that our customers do too. This partnership is a great way to work together to protect our planet and is just one of the initiatives we are invested in to increase recycling at our attractions.”

Kris Robbens, marketing director at Coca-Cola Great Britain and Ireland, said: “Recycling doesn’t need to be boring and we want to reward and recognise people for doing the right thing and make it easier to recycle on the go.

"This is just one of the steps we’re taking to ensure our packaging is as sustainable as possible and making it as easy as possible for people.”

The partnership with Merlin Entertainments builds on several actions taken by Coca-Cola in Great Britain as part of its sustainable packaging strategy launched in 2017, including announcing the plan to move glaceau smartwater to 100 per cent recycled plastic bottles later this year, saving 3,100 tonnes of virgin plastic.

The reverse vending machines will be in place until October 17, 2019, at Alton Towers Resort, Thorpe Park Resort, Chessington World of Adventures Resort and the LEGOLAND Windsor Resort and until March 31, 2020, at all other participating attractions.

