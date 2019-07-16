Summer fun at Attingham Park

They can fill their day exploring the woods and deer park at Attingham Park, enjoying the sights, sounds and smells of the garden, picnicking in the orchard, imagining what life was like in the mansion, and running free in the field of play.

There will also be some special activities and adventures through the summer as part of the estate’s ‘Grow Your Green Roots’ programme of events highlighting the work to conserve and protect nature on the 4,000 acres that make up Attingham Park.

From Deer Park safari rides, to Family Wildlife Days, and from a summer exhibition, to ideas for exploring nature under your own steam with ‘50 things to do before you’re 11 ¾’ - there’s something for everyone and more than one way to be a Nature Champion this summer.

Over the summer holidays the National Trust and National Portrait Gallery partnership exhibition ‘Faces of Change: Nature’s Champions’ will be on display in the Picture Gallery.

Over 30 portraits of individuals who have transformed the way we perceive, experience, and aim to protect the natural world are on display – recognisable names and faces such as Sir David Attenborough, Beatrix Potter and Charles Darwin are amongst the portraits.

Saraid Jones, research and interpretation officer said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming families to this exhibition - there are family activities and information around 12 key portraits that sparked the interest and imagination of local school children and members of the Attingham team – and a box of handling objects for families to explore.”

On July 20, 28, August 3, 10, 18, and 31 cartoonist Malcolm Whittall will be in the Mansion from 2pm-5pm playing the character of The Marsh Monster From Plastic Pond, creating some fun family portraits as a reminder of a visit to Attingham.

A selection of events and activities taking place during the summer include: Every Tuesday between July 23 and August 27 hop on board the popular ‘Attingham Deer Park Safari’ tractor and trailer rides through the grounds to spot and find out more about the fallow deer herd that live on the estate. Safari rides take place at intervals on the day, tickets cost £4 per person, and pre-booking is strongly advised.

For families keen to learn a bit more about our native wildlife, ‘Bird Mist Netting’ sessions are being held on August 12 and August 26 from 3pm-7pm. Suitable for ages 7 years and above (this activity is weather dependent).

The Wrekin Orienteers will be returning to Attingham on July 24 and August 2 and 21 from 11am to 3pm. There is an additional charge of £2 to take part (cash on the day).

Rebekah Ingham, events and programming officer, said: "We’re got a huge range of activities and events to help you get closer to nature, enjoy nature, and get outdoors and active in nature. Don’t miss some of our special outdoor theatre performances – they’re always a summer highlight.”

Heartbreak will be on stage on August 3 with an outdoor theatre performance of ‘Gangsta Granny’ by David Walliams. Suitable for ages 7 – 77 years old, they promise an evening of fun and interaction delivered in the inimitable Heartbreak style. Tickets cost £15 per adult and £10 per child and booking in advance is strongly advised.

New at Attingham for 2019, Whispering Woods Folk will be helping the team on the estate to celebrate their Grow Your Green Roots year with ‘StarFlower’ a promenade theatre production including aerial performances in the trees in a quieter part of the estate on August 30. There will be two performances on the day at 2.30pm or 7pm. Tickets cost £15 per adult and £10 per child and pre-booking in advance is essential.

For activities and events where booking in advance is essential or recommended go to nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park/whats-on or by calling 03442 491895. There are additional charges for taking part in some events and activities, and standard admission charges will also apply for non-members visiting Attingham Park excluding the evening performance of Gangsta Granny and the StarFlower performances. National Trust members and under 5s visit for free.