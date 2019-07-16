Joe McElderry visits Birmingham Symphony Hall ahead of charity performance

The star was accompanied by Suzanne Shaw to promote the charity show set to take place on September 22.

THSH: Bravery to the Bell

Fleur East, Joe McElderry, Flawless, Britain’s Got Talent illusionist ‘X’ -Marc Spelmann, West End’s Aladdin Matt Croke, X Factor’s Lauren Platt and many more will perform to celebrate the success of the charity Children with Cancer UK.

Children with Cancer UK is a leading national children’s charity dedicated to raising and investing money for vital specialist childhood cancer research and support services for families, with the aim of helping more children with cancer ring the end of treatment bell. To date, it has raised over £230 million and funded over 200 research projects.

