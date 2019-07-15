Menu

Advertising

Filming to close part of Severn Valley Railway

By Megan Archer | Bridgnorth | Attractions | Published:

Part of the Severn Valley Railway will be closed from today while filming work goes ahead.

Severn Valley Railway

Trains will only be running between Bridgnorth and Highley until Thursday.

Railway bosses have not confirmed what the filming is for.

A spokesman for Severn Valley Railway said: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"Because we rely on our own income to maintain and repair our buildings, locomotives, carriages and wagons, filming contracts are a significant opportunity to contribute to the railway’s future.

"We recommend starting your journey at Bridgnorth, where we have ample car parking, a great new refreshment room and our cask marque accredited pub, the Railwayman’s Arms.

"We’ve reduced our ‘Freedom of the Line’ ticket price for the three days, which includes free entry into The Engine House, where you can get up close to some of our steam engines, learn more about our heritage or enjoy a coffee overlooking the beautiful River Severn."

Normal service between Kidderminster and Bridgnorth will resume from Thursday, July 18. The engine house visitor centre at Highley will be open as normal throughout the line closure.

Attractions Entertainment Telford entertainment Bridgnorth Local Hubs News
Megan Archer

By Megan Archer
Deputy Chief Reporter - @MeganA_Star

Deputy Chief Reporter with the Express & Star. Give me a call on 01902 319363 or email megan.archer@expressandstar.co.uk.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News