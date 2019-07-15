Filming to close part of Severn Valley Railway

Trains will only be running between Bridgnorth and Highley until Thursday.

Railway bosses have not confirmed what the filming is for.

A spokesman for Severn Valley Railway said: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"Because we rely on our own income to maintain and repair our buildings, locomotives, carriages and wagons, filming contracts are a significant opportunity to contribute to the railway’s future.

"We recommend starting your journey at Bridgnorth, where we have ample car parking, a great new refreshment room and our cask marque accredited pub, the Railwayman’s Arms.

"We’ve reduced our ‘Freedom of the Line’ ticket price for the three days, which includes free entry into The Engine House, where you can get up close to some of our steam engines, learn more about our heritage or enjoy a coffee overlooking the beautiful River Severn."

Normal service between Kidderminster and Bridgnorth will resume from Thursday, July 18. The engine house visitor centre at Highley will be open as normal throughout the line closure.