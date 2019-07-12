Grand Designs Live coming to Birmingham

The show will boast a range of new exhibitors and features, along with popular favourites; with design guru and TV broadcaster, Kevin McCloud leading the event.

In association with the Federation of Master Builders, Grand Designs Live will play host to National Renovation Week throughout the show, including specialised sessions covering all aspects of home renovation on the Grand Theatre and expert advice at the Home Renovation Clinic.

After its success at the London show in May, the Under The Stairs feature will see six new interior designers showcase bespoke installations, using a commonly neglected area in the home, the space under the stairs. The feature will give visitors the opportunity to browse and pick up inspirations for their own mini grand designs.

As Grand Designs the TV series turns 20 in 2019, the show will be celebrating with features focused around Grand Designs houses, past and present and their owners.

Established favourites such as Kevin’s Green Heroes will showcase ground-breaking and eco-friendly products on the market, and the popular Ask An Expert will return alongside a host of inspiring and informative seminars at The Grand Theatre, sponsored by Go Ultra Low offering visitors the opportunity to consult and hear from specialists across a range of home-improvement areas, from finance, to architecture, design and much more.

Including Build, Kitchens, Bathrooms, Gardens and Interiors, the show offers ideas for the home, instructive talks, educational seminars and demonstrations.

Grand Designs Live will take place at Birmingham NEC from October 9 to 13.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.