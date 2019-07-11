Advertising
Danielle Lloyd enjoys quality family time with day out at Legoland Discovery Centre Birmingham
Mum of four Danielle Lloyd has been enjoying some post-wedding family time with her children this week as she visited Legoland Discovery Centre in Birmingham.
The family were visiting Legoland Discovery Centre Birmingham as part of the attraction’s first birthday party, celebrating the first anniversary since it opened at Arena Birmingham last year.
Danielle recently married her partner Michael O’Neill in a secret ceremony in Dubai after a three year engagement. The former Celebrity Big Brother star is a mum to her four sons Archie, eight, Harry, seven, George, five, and Ronnie, 21 months.
The party, billed as ‘Birmingham’s biggest birthday party’, included a range of additional activities just for the celebratory weekend, including a magician, dance parties and friendship bracelet making.
The attraction, based in the city centre, also boasts Lego Build and Test zones, a 4D Cinema, Duplo toddler area, Lego Friends, Lego City Soft Play, Kingdom Quest laser ride, Merlin’s Apprentice bike ride and a Master Model Builder Creative Workshop.
