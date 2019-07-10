Key finds its way home to Oswestry museum after 98 years

STAR Housing is celebrating 100 years of social housing in Oswestry by returning the commemorative ‘silver gift key’ which was given to the mayor of Oswestry in 1921 to commemorate Oswestry’s first council house to current mayor, Councillor John Price.

The key like some the houses on the Woodside Road has stood the test of time and is now 98 years old. As the Addison Act centenary approaches on July 31 STAR Housing have decided to return the key to the Oswestry mayor’s office to celebrate 100 years of social housing and the first Oswestry Council House.

The key itself is inscribed with the words ‘Presented to J.H.Hill esq. Mayor of Oswestry, March 10 1921.To commemorate the opening of the first house erected under the borough's housing scheme.’

A close-up of the inscription on the key. Photo: Oswestry Town Museum

It is not known how the key came to be in STAR Housing’s possession and it was found by chance by a member of staff.

STAR Housing’s managing director Sue Adams said: “It is with great pride that Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing return this historical housing artefact to the mayor for safe keeping at the museum during this the centenary year of the Addison Act which led to the development of council housing at Woodside.

"It is testament to the quality of the housing built following the Act that this estate is still one of the most popular areas in Oswestry to live.”

The key was placed in Oswestry Town Museum earlier this month by Councillor Price and STAR Housing’s managing director Sue Adams.