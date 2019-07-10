Advertising
It's chocks away for VR Spitfire flights at RAF Museum Cosford
Few things come close to the thrills and spills of flying in a Spitfire at 10,000 feet, and now aviation fans will be able to experience it first-hand through the power of virtual reality.
RAF Cosford has launched its Summer of Spitfire event, and as part of the fun, visitors will be able to strap on a pair of VR goggles and take to the skies.
The six-minute flight, shot specifically for the new virtual reality zone, is the first of a number coming to the site in the coming months.
The experience costs £5 and is suitable for those aged 13 and up.
