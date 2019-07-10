Menu

Advertising

It's chocks away for VR Spitfire flights at RAF Museum Cosford

By Mat Growcott | Telford | Attractions | Published:

Few things come close to the thrills and spills of flying in a Spitfire at 10,000 feet, and now aviation fans will be able to experience it first-hand through the power of virtual reality.

Jorja Whittingham from RAF Museum, Cosford, tries out the new virtual reality suite, which allows visitors to ‘fly’ in a Spitfire fighter plane

RAF Cosford has launched its Summer of Spitfire event, and as part of the fun, visitors will be able to strap on a pair of VR goggles and take to the skies.

The six-minute flight, shot specifically for the new virtual reality zone, is the first of a number coming to the site in the coming months.

The experience costs £5 and is suitable for those aged 13 and up.

Attractions Entertainment Telford entertainment Albrighton & Cosford Telford Local Hubs News
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News