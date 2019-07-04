It’s another gold for David Austin Roses

It was the rose breeder’s 18th gold at Hampton Court since 1993.

This year’s exhibit featured a gloriously colourful, scented medley of much-loved varieties such as Emily Brontë, Olivia Rose Austin, Desdemona, Susan-Williams-Ellis, and the ever popular Tranquillity Standard Tree Rose, as well as the latest additions to the English Rose collection, Eustacia Vye and Gabriel Oak.

Marking six months since the death of founder and rosarian, David Austin, a floral tribute to Mr A, as he was known, and his significance in the world of horticulture, also formed part of the display.

David Austin Jr, managing director, said: “Once again, this is truly wonderful recognition of our roses and the passion we continue to channel in creating, nurturing and conserving these beautiful plants.

“Reaction from visitors to the display is as always, so enthusiastic; Hampton gives us a fantastic opportunity to meet and chat with rose-lovers from near and far, hear their gardening stories and experiences – as well as exchange hints and tips on how best to care for these plants in all their variations.”