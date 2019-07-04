Here’s how to get discounted Drayton Manor tickets for the summer holiday

The Staffordshire-based theme park has launched a brand new ticket, four for £88, which allows four people of any age to enter the park for just £22 each.

The new ticket is available from June 21 to September 1.

Drayton Manor Park is home to more than 100 rides and attractions, including Europe’s only Thomas Land, featuring Thomas & Friends.

Families can also visit a variety of endangered animals at Drayton Manor Park’s conservation zoo, home to more than 100 animals of all shapes and sizes.

