Menu

Advertising

Here’s how to get discounted Drayton Manor tickets for the summer holiday

By Rebecca Stanley | Attractions | Published:

Drayton Manor Park is offering discounts of up to 50 per cent off tickets this Summer.

Drayton Manor

The Staffordshire-based theme park has launched a brand new ticket, four for £88, which allows four people of any age to enter the park for just £22 each.

The new ticket is available from June 21 to September 1.

Drayton Manor Park is home to more than 100 rides and attractions, including Europe’s only Thomas Land, featuring Thomas & Friends.

Families can also visit a variety of endangered animals at Drayton Manor Park’s conservation zoo, home to more than 100 animals of all shapes and sizes.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Attractions Entertainment
Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.stanley@expressandstar.co.uk

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News