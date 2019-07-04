Advertising
Here’s how to get discounted Drayton Manor tickets for the summer holiday
Drayton Manor Park is offering discounts of up to 50 per cent off tickets this Summer.
The Staffordshire-based theme park has launched a brand new ticket, four for £88, which allows four people of any age to enter the park for just £22 each.
The new ticket is available from June 21 to September 1.
Drayton Manor Park is home to more than 100 rides and attractions, including Europe’s only Thomas Land, featuring Thomas & Friends.
Families can also visit a variety of endangered animals at Drayton Manor Park’s conservation zoo, home to more than 100 animals of all shapes and sizes.
For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
