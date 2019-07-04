Baby skunks settling into life at Telford Exotic Zoo

The popular attraction in Priorslee keeps three skunks, aged between two and three years, and the two females, Tallula and Tilly, both gave birth to six babies just two days apart.

The kits, which are black, brown and albino, are now four weeks old and are already proving to be a hit with visitors.

Scott Adams, the zoo’s owner, said: “The baby skunks are super cute.

“They are following mum and dad around. The parents are so friendly and the babies have followed suit.

“Skunks have a bad reputation for being stinky but spraying is only used as a defence when they are in extreme danger. It’s great having skunks here as we get to educate people.”

He said it was a bit of a surprise when the baby animals were born in a variety of colours.

Scott said: “Their parents are all black and white.

“It was a surprise for us when some came out in different colours. That will be the parents carrying a particular gene.

“We are excited that we are having a bit of a baby boom before the summer holidays. We are expecting it to be busy.”

Skunks are placental, with a gestation period of about 66 days, and they generally give birth to four to seven kits.

Skunk kits are weaned after about two months, but they will stay with their mother for about one year, until they reach mating age.

They are omnivorous, eating both plant and animal material and changing their diets as the seasons change.

They eat insects, larvae, earthworms, grubs, rodents, lizards, salamanders, frogs, snakes, birds, moles, and eggs.

They also commonly eat berries, roots, leaves, grasses, fungi and nuts.