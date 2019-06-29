Birmingham Airport to sponsor Solihull Summer Fest

Now in it's fourth year, the festival will take place on July 27 and 28, with more than 15,000 people expected to visit from across the region.

The line-up boasts a wealth of talent from the likes of Level 42, The Human League, Trevor Nelson, Heather Small, Go West, and The Proclaimers, with a second stage set to celebrate dance acts from the last 20 years.

Talking about the importance of the event in it's anniversary year, the Airport's Head of Sustainability, Kirstin Kane, said: "This is a momentous year for the Airport, having served the region for eight decades we want local people to celebrate the occasion with us.

“We recently also announced an annual partnership with The Birmingham Royal Ballet and there are other plans in the pipeline to say thank you to our neighbours, employees and customers for their support over the years."

Ian Rogers, Founder of Solihull Summer Festival commented: “The airport is a magnificent asset to the area and all of our Solihull Summer Fest Team send our congratulations on its special anniversary year and look forward to working in partnership as our headline sponsor for 2019.”