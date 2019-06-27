Drayton Manor offers free tickets to thank armed forces

The theme park is offering free entry to veterans and serving personnel to celebrate the work of the British Armed Forces.

Ahead of Saturday’s Armed Forces Day, this Saturday, June 29, Drayton Manor Park, in Staffordshire, is inviting both past and present members of the military into the park for free as a token of gratitude for their hard work and dedication.

To receive the free ticket, personnel will have to bring along with them a form of military or veteran photo identification.

The ticket will be available to redeem until from March 27 to November 2 this year.

Those taking up the offer will be able to experience more than 100 rides and attractions that cater for every member of the family.

The park is home to Europe’s only Thomas Land and there is also a zoo on site, which houses more than 100 different animals. Drayton Manor has, for many years, supported the British Armed Forces with free and discounted tickets.

William Bryan, Managing Director at Drayton Manor Park, said: “We’re so proud to show our support for the service men and women who go above and beyond for our country.

“With Armed Forces Day this Saturday, it’s the perfect opportunity to honour their hard work and bravery by inviting them into the park free of charge – to enjoy some quality time together with their families.”

Advertising

Defence Discount Service or Blue Light Card Holders who are not serving or ex-serving members will also be rewarded and receive a discounted rate for tickets (up to 10 tickets) for them and their friends on the day.

For the latest updates, follow Drayton Manor Park on Facebook and Twitter, via the websites https://www.facebook.com/DraytonManorPark and https://twitter.com/draytonmanor.

Report by Avaani Sharma