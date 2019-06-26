Now em-bark-ing: A doggy day out on Severn Valley Railway

Dogs can travel for free on the Severn Valley Railway's heritage steam trains over the course of the day and there will be treats for the first 20 dogs at the Kidderminster or Bridgnorth booking office on the day.

The Doggy Day Out is a first for the SVR and has been organised to make dog owner aware that their dogs can accompany them on days out, and has been supported by Jane Curtis, a dog owner from Kidderminster whose Skye Terriers, Barney and Baylie, both won tip awards at this years Crufts. Both doys will be present at the event with Jane to experience the SVR's opportunities for dog owners.

Lewis Maddox, event co-ordinator of the SVR, said: "Not many people know that they can bring their dogs on our heritage trains, and that each of our stations has some great dog-walking routes to enjoy – you can even bring your dog to The Engine House too. It’s a great way to enjoy a family day out, without having to leave part of the family at home – and it’s easy to hop on and off the trains and explore the beautiful countryside all around us. We’re thoroughly looking forward to welcoming Jane and her award-winning dogs for their first doggy day out on the SVR – we hope it will be the first of many.”

Dogs can travel on the Severn Valley Railway for free in a special event

Passengers can board the train from either Kidderminster of Bridgnorth and sit in a cosy compartment in which their dogs can have a lie down. They can depart at a number of spots, a suggested one being the Severn Valley County Park where one can take a riverside walk or enjoy a picnic. Attendees can also visit The Engine House Visitor Centre which hosts a variety of exhibits for dogs and owners to peruse.

There are several dog-friendly pubs that are available to visit, such as The Railwayman’s Arms at Bridgnorth station or the King & Castle at Kidderminster, and eateries near to the stations at Hampton Loade, Highley, Arley and Bewdley.

For more information, including train times from each station, see www.svr.co.uk, call 01562 757900 or visit the Severn Valley Railway Official Site or Families pages on Facebook.