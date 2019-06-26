Exhibition to shine light on Birmingham REP

Fraser McGee, a Birmingham photographer, has spent a month backstage at the city's Repertory Theatre taking photos of the usually unseen work that goes into bringing theatre to life on stage.

The photos will be seen in a special exhibition entitled Production, taking place at Medicine Bakery and Gallery on Birmingham's New Street from June 27 to August 5.

Last year, during a residency project, McGee was given access to all areas of the theatre and, during his time there, shot more than 600 black and white images of the city's only producing theatre, which is one of the biggest in the country.

The pictures taken present the theatre as a manufacturing organisation and demonstrates the craftsmanship that operates behind the scenes at the city's theatre in Centenary Square, from the creating to the workers and the materials to the finished set.

Photographer Fraser McGee said: "As someone who is always trying to find interesting and unique narratives to tell through photography, the opportunity to work in residency at The REP to tell the story of the unseen, almost industrial side of the theatre, really grabbed me.

“Walking through the backstage area of The REP is not what you might expect. Passing through the workshop, you can’t help but be struck by the sheer size of the space.

"The array of manufacturing material and equipment, the aroma of freshly cut wood and the smell of newly welded steel all adds to the feel of a factory.

“The exhibition is essentially about the culmination of the hard work, skills, dedication, and the passion of all the people at The REP that results in each and every production.”

Production features 100 photos taken throughout McGee's residency, including a large, panoramic picture of the main stage and the auditorium.

Clare Jepson-Homer of Birmingham Repertory Theatre said: “Our idea for this project was to give a local photographer an opportunity to explore and experience The REP through their lens.

"We wanted to see how someone who knew nothing of us would see our theatre, giving a new perspective. From the stacks of timber in the workshop to the closed doors of the rehearsal room there are so many hidden angles to The REP.

"The majority of our audience only ever see the finished show on stage – they never witness the backbone and labour of love that goes into creating each show.

"Fraser’s collection of photographs is a celebration of the making of theatre.”

The exhibition itself will be built by The REP's Scenic workshop with the same materials and creative approach used in building theatre productions,and will occupy the whole of the Medicine Gallery.

Entry to the exhibition is free and it is available to see between 9am and 5pm.