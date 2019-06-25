Sun shines on transport festival

And attractions were not just confined to the road - there were steam trains and boat trips for all to enjoy.

Cracker the Boathorse returned to Welshpool to provide trips from the bottom of the Town Lock and as he is very popular he was a hit with young and old alike.

Vintage coaches from the Red & White Services Ltd travelled through the town as part of their TRAWSCAMBRIA 40 year celebratory road run.

Broad Street was turned in to a bike track where Savage Skills, one of the country's leading stunt riders, thrilled the crowds with their impressive skills, jumps and stunts.

On the canal families were able to take to the water in a number of coracles and canoes.

The Welshpool & Llanfair Caereinion Light Railway was fired up and people were able to enjoy a leisurely journey on the narrow gauge steam railway through the countryside surrounding Welshpool.

Boat trips were also on offer along the Montgomery Canal organised by the Heulwen Trust.

And if that wasn't enough entertainment, a number of buskers took to the streets playing a wide variety of music. The buskers performing on the canal were raising money for the Montgomery Canal and its upkeep.