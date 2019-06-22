Ahoy! Sea Life Centre Birmingham launches swashbuckling quest for treasure

There will also be 'mer people' within the tanks swimming among the attractions various sea creatures as part of the event.

Guests will be invited to decide if they want to be part of Team Pirates or Team Mermaids before embarking on a race to locate six missing pieces of treasure in the immersive in-tank trail.

Along the way, guests will have the chance to learn more about the centre's aquatic residents.

Once the treasure has been found and the quest is complete, guests will get to meet the legendary pirates and mermaids themselves, as well as learn their secret underwater language.

At the end of the trail, visitors can enjoy a range of fun at the activity zone before claiming a gift.

There will also be an in-tank mermaid show throughout the event.

Pirates and Mermaids will take place at Birmingham Sea Life Centre from June 15 to September 8.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.