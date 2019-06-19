Dudmaston Hall inspires artwork

The group of Telford College students visited Dudmaston Hall, near Bridgnorth, where they were given full access to the house and grounds to get ideas for their own art work.

Alexa Buffey, senior house steward at the National Trust property, hosted the visit.

“We spent a lot of time together and the students responded well,” she said. “The work I’ve seen so far looks great, and lots have chosen to focus on the gardens, which are synonymous with Dudmaston Hall.”

The students are currently working on pieces of artwork to feature in the end of year show, which will be open to the public at the Haybridge campus on June 26 from 5pm until 7pm, and July 3 from 2pm to 5pm.

Student Chloe Roberts, 18, from Leegomery, has chosen to recreate an apple blossom, one of her favourite flowers, for the show.

For Nisita Chaemsai, 17, from Muxton, it was her first visit to Dudmaston, and she said she was impressed with the art galleries. She has also chosen to feature the array of flowers in her work.

Tom Edwards, 17, from Stirchley, has recreated a 1950s dress from an original he saw on the visit, as well as taking inspiration from Dudmaston’s floral display.

Olivia Hitchin-Whitfield, 17, from Ketley, is using nature and conservation in her work, having been inspired by well-known artist Henry Maltese.

And Kirsty Allen is recreating a doll’s dress from an original painting she saw at Dudmaston. The 19-year-old, from Trench, said she had never worked with textiles before – but saw this as a perfect opportunity to start.

For more details about the end of year show, see bit.ly/2WHly5S