BBC Good Food Show Summer, NEC, Birmingham - review

With those all-important shopping carts at the ready, thousands of foodies gleefully crammed into Birmingham’s NEC for the return of the ever-popular BBC Good Food Show Summer this weekend.

Whether you’re a newbie or an old-hand when it comes to these shows, there’s no denying the child-like excitement that takes over as soon as catch your first glimpse of the countless goodies on offer. Hundreds of the country’s finest bundle together under one roof ready to bow to your every need, with what seems like all the food and alcoholic beverages you can imagine.

Strolling through the bustling crowd, family-run businesses tempted with their artisan products while household names impressed with their firm favourites. Beaming smiles were painted across the faces of many as they snapped up their free goodies, while others seemed smitten with their bargain buys.

Celebrities were on hand with their top tips for cooking up a storm during the four-day event, which this year saw chef Ainsley Harriott making his first appearance at the show in more than a decade.

Michel Roux Jr at BBC Good Food Show

Queen of baking Mary Berry teamed up with King of Gardening Alan Titchmarsh, with the unlikely duo whipping up a mouth-watering pasta dish and indulgent chocolate treat in the Big Kitchen on Sunday.

BBC Gardeners' World Live, which was included in the ticket price, also saw gardening royalty Titchmarsh joined by Blue Peter gardener Lee Connolly and pro Carol Klien in a string of talks and demos.

With so much on offer, somehow it seems one day isn’t enough, and you might just be left wishing for more. You’ll probably also be yearning for a soothing foot rub at the end of the day – but it’s totally worth it, you’d be crazy to miss it.

BBC Good Show Winter comes to Birmingham’s NEC from November 28 to December 1.