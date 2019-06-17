Backstreet Boys member visits Legoland Discovery Centre ahead of Birmingham show

Howie Dorrough of Backstreet Boys attended the attraction with his family ahead of the groups' performance at Arena Birmingham on Saturday.

The family toured around Birmingham Miniland and joined in on a Master Model Builder workshop, where they got to test out their building skills – unfortunately Howie ‘didn’t get it his way’ as his boys were crowned the champion builders.

Howie and his family were delighted to meet Max, the attraction’s LEGO Policeman mascot, who was patrolling the attraction as part of our new LEGO City: Report for Duty event which will be on throughout the summer.

The group came to the city on their UK arena tour in support of their tenth studio album DNA.

Formed in 1993, the Florida pop group is best known for hit singles such as Everybody, Show Me The Meaning of Being Lonely, As Long as You Love Me, and I Want It That Way.

The Backstreet Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide, making them the best-selling boy band of all time, and one of the world's best-selling music artists.

The group received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2013.