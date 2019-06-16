Bridgnorth art trail is a success

More than 25 householders opened up their homes to the public along the trail, which took visitors on a route through some of the town's oldest buildings.

A range of artwork, from watercolour roses to hand-crafted pottery, was showcased by amateur to professional artists, with hundreds of people turning out during the two-day event.

Art Trail committee member Jaqueline Miller, said: "In spite of poor weather on the Saturday morning the visitor numbers for both June 8 and June 9 were absolutely excellent.

Ian Moore, of Wild Heart, enjoys work with his furry friend

"The feedback we had from trail followers praised both the broad range of artwork on view and their high quality and that they were already looking forward to next years trail."

This year's event was raising money in support of Oak Farm, the Ditton Priors-based day service facility for adults with learning disabilities.

With hundreds of pounds expected to have been raised, organisers are still finalising the total amount.

Neil Hancock, one of the organisers, said barring any major setbacks, the event is sure to go ahead for a third year.

There were a number of artists showcasing their work throughout the weekend

"It went superb. All the artists were really happy with the number of visitors and all of the people we spoke to about the trail said the variety of work was excellent," he said.

"The plan is to go and start planning for next year. Nothing's for certain but at the moment we're definitely looking at doing it again – the demand is certainly there.

"The first morning was slightly quieter than expected, even people that had bought tickets were understandably reluctant to venture out into the torrential downpour, but overall the visitor numbers were incredible and on point with last year where we had stunning weather."