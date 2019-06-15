Football fans have the chance to see Premier League World Cup at Cadbury World for Father's Day

This Saturday and Sunday, football-enthusiasts will have the opportunity to view the Premier League trophy on display at the Bournville-based attraction.

The onsite Cadbury Café will also be offering every dad a free rocky road, which is made to an exclusive Cadbury recipe, with the purchase of any main meal.

Adult visitors will be able to exclusively try a range of brand new Cadbury Dairy Milk bars across the weekend and choose from delicious flavours including Simply the Zest, The Raspberry Shortcake and Choca-Latte.

The winning bars are part of Go Madbury for Cadbury; Cadbury’s initiative last year where they asked the nation to create and name an exciting new Cadbury Dairy Milk bar, choosing up to three flavour combinations.

Families can put a chocolatey twist on a gift for sports-mad dads with a chocolate football from The World’s Biggest Cadbury Shop. Weighing an impressive 1.5kg, guests can get their hands on one of the life-size footballs for £14.99.

Diane Mitchell, marketing manager at Cadbury World, said: “With the amazing chance to see the Premier League trophy, enjoy chocolatey treats and family entertainment, Cadbury World is the perfect destination for all chocoholic dads this Father’s Day.

"We can’t wait to welcome them for a day out that will be choc-full of fun for the whole family.”

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.