Drayton Manor offering £15 tickets this weekend

The Staffordshire-based theme park is hosting a flash sale on its website from 10am on Tuesday, June 11, offering theme park fans the chance to visit the park this Saturday for £15 – with tickets available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To take part in the limited time offer, click here.

Drayton Manor Park is home to more than 100 rides and attractions, including Europe’s only Thomas Land, featuring Thomas and Friends. Suitable for children and adults of all ages, Thomas Land consists of 25 tot-friendly favourites, including an exciting mini coaster for the little ones.

Families can also visit a variety of endangered animals at Drayton Manor Park’s conservation zoo, home to more than 100 animals of all shapes and sizes, including the scarlet macaw, slender-tailed meerkat and red panda. Animal-lovers can learn all about tigers, red pandas, reptiles and more at Drayton Manor Park’s zookeeper talks.

On top of this, thrill seekers can ride the attraction's exhilarating rides, including Apocalypse, Maelstrom, Shockwave, Stormforce 10 and more.

For more information, click here.