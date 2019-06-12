Knife Angel is coming home to Shropshire - for a while

The sculpture was created at the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry as part of the centre’s 'Save a Life Surrender Your Knife' campaign.

It was crafted by sculptor Alfie Bradley, from tens of thousands of knives confiscated by or surrendered to police forces across Britain.

The angel first travelled to Liverpool Cathedral over Christmas before moving to the former city of culture Hull.

It then spent Easter outside Coventry Cathedral and them had a short journey to Birmingham City Centre.

Clive Knowles, the chairman of the Ironwork Centre, said: “This week is it leaving Birmingham.

Clive Knowles and Alfie Bradley with the Knife Angel

“It is coming home to Shropshire for some TLC, before going on to the next host city.

“We are would like to invite all the Shropshire people to visit to see the Knife Angel whilst it is here, albeit briefly.

“Presently, we have around 30 cities progressing their hosting ambitions.”

The Knife Angel has earned national attention and received plaudits up and down the UK. Campaigns have taken place to have it transported around the country, with repeated calls for it to go on the fourth plinth on London’s Trafalgar Square.

Mr Bradley, who spent years building the Knife Angel, said it was fantastic that real interest is now being shown in it.

One of the suggested sites in London has been overlooking St Pancreas Station, but Mr Knowles is still hoping that rules over Trafalgar Square can be waived.

London City Hall says that the Fourth Plinth is the site of a rolling programme of contemporary art, and works have already been selected through to 2022 by the Fourth Plinth Commissioning Group on behalf of the Mayor of London.