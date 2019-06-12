Gardener to the stars opens his horticultural heaven near Bridgnorth

Caspar Gabb, a landscape gardener who has done work for Andrew Lloyd Webber and Robbie Williams, will open Woodlands Hall gardens, near Bridgnorth, to the masses this Saturday.

Proceeds from the day will go towards the Chelmarsh and Glazeley churches and Kidney Research UK, a cause close to Caspar’s heart after he received a kidney from his father Roger, who was 78 at the time, two years ago.

Caspar was born with a hereditary condition called polycystic kidneys, a genetic disorder which causes cysts to grow in the kidneys.

Caspar Gabb with his father Roger, who donated a kidney to his son, at Woodlands Hall

He joked: “I have an 80-year-old kidney and it is keeping me very young. My dad was 78 when he donated it and is still as fit as ever. It is quite a rigorous test you have to go through to be able to donate a kidney.”

Caspar, a Chelsea Flower Show gold medal winner in 2006 and a winner of the top prize at the Shrewsbury Flower Show in 2012, will be on hand to share his gardening expertise with visitors.

“I’ll be here. Normally people have lots of questions,” he said. “Some like to come here because they are fascinated by the plants, others because they just enjoy walking around the gardens. It’s a very relaxed day. It’s a family day. We open it to raise money for charity.

Landscape gardener Caspar Gabb in the stunning gardens of Woodlands Hall

"The gardens have been developed over 40 years. There are many different gardens, so there is something for everybody. There’s a kitchen garden, a courtyard garden and more. It’s a beautiful location.

“They are very special gardens so I hope the weather holds out and that lots of people come along, enjoy the gardens and donate.”

The gardens will be open from 2pm to 5pm. There will be an unusual plants stall, a children’s trail and a woodland walk to enjoy.

Woodlands Hall gardener Holly Allen

Entry is £5 for adults and £3 for children. Visitors are asked not to bring their dogs.