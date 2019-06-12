Alton Towers reveals Scarefest 2019 line-up

This year will see the introduction of two new scare mazes, The Attic and Darkest Depths.

The Attic will see visitors explore the 'Terror of the Towers' to discover what creatures are lurking there and what crimes they wish to avenue. Darkest Depths will take guests on a ghostly voyage into pirate folklore and come face to face with legendary creatures of the deep.

Scarefest 2019 will also see the return of award-winning scare mazes Sub-Species -The End Game, Altonville Mine Tours and Project 42.

This year has also seen the opening of the new Alton Towers Dungeon, in which attendees are taken on a tour through the grisly history of Staffordshire and the surrounding areas, including a visit to the cottage of the Witch of Burslem.

For fun for the little ones, join the fabulous Freaky Five - Franklyn, Skelvin, Patch, Phil and Gretyl - in their colourful Halloween playland.

Young families can also take part in the CBeebies Land Monster Ball, dance along with a dancing flashmob of Alton Ancestors and access to ride more than 20 attractions.

Rides in the dark - Wicker Man

Open until 9 pm daily, Scarefest also sees the much-anticipated return of rides in the dark, giving visitors the chance to experience some of the attraction's most thrilling rides at night.

Scarefest takes place on October 5 and 16, 12 and 13, then each day from October 18 to November 3.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.