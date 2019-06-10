Future looking bright for hospice as colour run hits Telford - with pictures

Severn Hospice's popular 5k Colour Run saw hundreds of runners and walkers of all ages and abilities take to Telford Town Park.

The event, already looking forward to its fifth year, helps fund comforting care and emotional support to people in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales with an incurable illness, and their families.

Paint-splattered contestants taking part received a T-shirt, pair of sunglasses, a sachet of colour powder, bottle of water, medal and a poncho to keep the car seats clean on the way home.

Hannah Gamston, events fundraiser, said: “Our Colour Run is a fantastic family-friendly paint party and you won’t find an event as colourful as this one anywhere in Shropshire.

“Thank you to everyone who took part – you’re helping thousands of local families in need of our care."