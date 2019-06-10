Menu

Advertising

Future looking bright for hospice as colour run hits Telford - with pictures

By Rory Smith | Telford | Attractions | Published:

Telford was awash with colour during its fourth annual fun run for charity.

The 5k Colour Run at Telford Town Park

Emma Powell, Stacey Wright, Lianne Wright, Liz Roberts, Sophie Lindley.

The 5k Colour Run at Telford Town Park

The 5k Colour Run at Telford Town Park

The 5k Colour Run at Telford Town Park

The 5k Colour Run at Telford Town Park

The 5k Colour Run at Telford Town Park

The 5k Colour Run at Telford Town Park

The 5k Colour Run at Telford Town Park

Severn Hospice's popular 5k Colour Run saw hundreds of runners and walkers of all ages and abilities take to Telford Town Park.

The event, already looking forward to its fifth year, helps fund comforting care and emotional support to people in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales with an incurable illness, and their families.

Paint-splattered contestants taking part received a T-shirt, pair of sunglasses, a sachet of colour powder, bottle of water, medal and a poncho to keep the car seats clean on the way home.

Hannah Gamston, events fundraiser, said: “Our Colour Run is a fantastic family-friendly paint party and you won’t find an event as colourful as this one anywhere in Shropshire.

“Thank you to everyone who took part – you’re helping thousands of local families in need of our care."

Attractions Entertainment Telford entertainment Telford Local Hubs News Latest photos
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Trainee news reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Ketley office in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News