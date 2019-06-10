Clear skies grace Oswestry Proms in the Park

The 2019 Proms in the Park at the British Ironwork Centre, near Oswestry, has been hailed a success by its organisers.

The concert was hosted in the 100 acres of parkland at the centre, featuring music from radio, television and film.

The event also commemorated the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Landings with memorable music and songs from the Second World War.

Featuring the Wrexham Symphony Orchestras, the highlight saw a powerful performance of Star Wars Music create a musical montage medley.

Clive Knowles, chairman of The British Ironwork Centre, said: "We had blue skies and the finest crowd – what a night.

"We are all still buzzing after the most fantastic music and wonderful night.

"We want to thank everyone who came along to enjoy some top class music and entertainment.

"The musician's performances were astounding although we wouldn't expect anything less.

"It was such a wonderful atmosphere and an honour to host.

"We were also proud to be able to support Nightingale House Hospice once again."