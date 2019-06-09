Menu

RAF Cosford Air Show: Relive the thrilling highlights - PICTURES and VIDEO

By Rory Smith | Attractions | Published:

There were thrills galore for the 60,000 spectators who turned out for the RAF Cosford Air Show.

Luke Walsh 9 from Chester inside a Typhoon

Stanley Wise 4 from Telford

Ross Armitage from Norfolk - part of the Tail End Charlie Group - stood in front of an Auster

Hayden Pace 7 from Kingswinford

Among the spectacular displays were the dazzling Red Arrows and the RAF Falcons Parachute Display team.

Starting at an altitude of 12,000ft, the parachutists put on a daring – and remarkably precise – show.

There were also flying displays from about 25 teams, including a rare reconnaissance Spitfire, a Eurofighter Typhoon, Chinooks and aircraft from the German Navy.

Elsewhere, a vintage village focused on the important role of women in the RAF.

WATCH the full Cosford Air Show here

Footage: PlanesTV/YouTube

RAF Cosford Air Show 2019 Live
