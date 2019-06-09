Advertising
RAF Cosford Air Show: Relive the thrilling highlights - PICTURES and VIDEO
There were thrills galore for the 60,000 spectators who turned out for the RAF Cosford Air Show.
Among the spectacular displays were the dazzling Red Arrows and the RAF Falcons Parachute Display team.
Starting at an altitude of 12,000ft, the parachutists put on a daring – and remarkably precise – show.
There were also flying displays from about 25 teams, including a rare reconnaissance Spitfire, a Eurofighter Typhoon, Chinooks and aircraft from the German Navy.
Elsewhere, a vintage village focused on the important role of women in the RAF.
WATCH the full Cosford Air Show here
Footage: PlanesTV/YouTube
