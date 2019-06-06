Classic cars heading to Attingham this summer

Hundreds of classic and vintage cars will take centre stage at Attingham Park for Severn Hospice’s annual Classic Vehicle Rally on August 11.

The event will see vehicles from all eras on display in front of the National Trust country house and estate.

Since the first show in 2009, the event has grown year-on-year, raising more than £7,000 last year for families living with an incurable illness in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and mid Wales.

This year there will be a particular emphasis on electric vehicles, with event sponsor BMW Rybrook showcasing their own and the Co-operate Funeralcare displaying an electric hearse.

Event manager and former chairman of Severn Hospice, David Sear, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing back our classic vehicle rally with a display in the glorious grounds of Attingham Park.

“This is a unique opportunity to see some true classics – both vintage and new – on display in beautiful surroundings.

“Thank you to the support of our headline sponsor BMW Rybrook and to the National Trust for allowing us to hold the show in such a lovely setting.

“Everyone is welcome to join us on the day – we’re looking forward to celebrating the 10th year of the event and hope it will be the biggest and best yet."

Entry is via Attingham Park’s main entrance where standard National Trust entry fees will apply, with show proceeds going to the charity.

Each registration, which is £15 for four-wheeled and £7 for two-wheeled vehicles, will have the opportunity to start at the hospice’s sites in Shrewsbury or Telford from 10am and join in with a planned route leading to the display at the show by 12pm.

Alternatively, cars can join at the venue from 12pm.

Classic vehicles will be on display until 4pm and there will be plenty of stalls and activities to keep families entertained.

For more information and to register your vehicle go to www.severnhospice.org.uk/vehiclerally2019