Mysterious messages around Birmingham mark upcoming Killing Eve series

And to make the occasion, mysterious messages have been popping up around Birmingham

The marketing campaign, made by BBC Creative, sees MI6 agent Eve and psychopathic assassin Villanelle resume their game of cat and mouse through ‘Public Displays of Obsession’ that audiences can now see all around Birmingham on posters, BBC radio and social media.

Messages around Birmingham mark the upcoming Killing Eve series

Alongside the ominous hashtag, ‘#Crazy4Eve’, Villanelle will bombard BBC Radio 1 with song requests for Eve, with the two writing back and forth to one another on billboards.

Fans are invited to find all of Villanelle’s billboards across the city, share their photographs online and call Eve Polastri’s voicemail on 07788 387000 themselves.

Audiences will even witness Villanelle having a Twitter meltdown as she frantically looks for her 'girlfriend' Eve, exceeding the maximum number of tweets allowed and being locked out of her account.

The mutual obsession comes to a head in the shape of a TV and cinema clip-based trail, with allusive teasers foreshadowing the full launch trailer.

The first episode of Killing Eve series two will be on BBC One on Saturday, June 8 at 9.15pm.