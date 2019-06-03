Model flying displays set to wow crowds at Cosford show

Taking place on July 6 and 7, the show, at RAF Cosford, will be packed with spectacular model flying displays, as well as plenty of action on the ground.

Visitors can also camp on the airfield, exclusively for the weekend of the show.

Model aircraft heading to the show have been designed and built by members of the Large Model Association, after years of dedication creating perfect replicas of the real thing.

With everything from biplanes to modern jets, the not so mini replicas can take anything from two weeks up to seven years to assemble, reaching speeds of up to 200mph, powered by engines similar to petrol lawn mowers or even miniature jet engines.

This year’s event will kick-start the Museum’s ‘Summer of Spitfire’ programme of events and activities and visitors can expect to see a spectacular mass formation Spitfire flypast, followed by the chance to get a closer look at the models in the static display line-up later in the show.

Visitors will have access to the RAF Museum where they can view many of the aircraft flown during the show in full size. A free shuttle bus service will run continuously throughout the day between the airfield and Museum grounds, making getting around the site even easier.

Advanced tickets cost £8 per adult and are now on sale at the Museum or online at largemodelassociation.com.

Tickets purchased on the gate cost £10 per adult, children under the age of 16 are free.