Historian and TV presenter welcomed back to farm

A dozen years after the show, Victorian Farm, aired on the BBC, he returned to the Acton Scott Historic Working Farm near Church Stretton.

It followed a year in the life of farmers in 1880s Victorian England.

Over 200 people visited the farm on Saturday to meet Alex with more than 50 of them joining his guided walk remembering his time living and working there for the series.

He also signed books and met the farm's new shire horses, William and Alfie.

Alex also donated his signature, bowler hat from the series, to the farm.

"I was absolutely delighted to be back at Acton Scott after so many years. With friends, fond memories and a beautiful landscape it was an excellent weekend," he said.

"Heavy horses represent the beating heart of the historic farmstead and it is imperative that we do all we can to preserve the skills of working with horses on the land both to truly bring alive the historic landscape and for the sake of future generations."

One of those thrilled to see him was Tam Burgess, activities co-ordinator at Acton Scott Historic Working Farm.

After she saw Victorian Farm on the TV Tam left her job and moved to Shropshire to volunteer at the museum. She now works there full time.

"We are so grateful that he gave his time to support us. My Shropshire journey started when I first saw Victorian Farm on TV, and I knew from then that working with history was going to be my future so this event is very close to my heart."