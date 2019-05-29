Archaeology team to dig up answers at Attingham Park

The dig will be taking place from Thursday until June 6, and will be picking up where a similar dig last year finished.

In 2018, the team revealed a substantial building which was previously unknown from historic maps or documentary sources. Last year’s finds surprised the archaeologists with discoveries of hand painted window glass and a Purbeck marble fireplace - all pointing towards the high status of the building.

Volunteers and archaeologists have been carrying out research in the archives over the winter months and it is now thought the building is a summer house that was loosely referred to in an historical document. It is thought to date to the early 19th century but still no definite dating evidence has been found.

Janine Young, National Trust archaeologist, said: “We are really pleased to back on site again this year as it went so well last year, we are looking forward to finding more clues to help us understand the mysteries behind this previously unknown building."

This year the team are returning to the site and hope to find the entrance to the building and the paths that will have led to it. This should help with understanding how it was accessed and how it fitted in with the walled garden and its surrounding landscape.

Over the course of the week there will be further investigations into the service wings of the building, to dig deeper into their purpose. The aim of this year’s excavations is to add to the understanding of the site as a whole.

Visitors to Attingham will be able to see the work progressing over the week, and there will be opportunities to get involved themselves. On Saturday and Sunday, family have a go archaeology sessions will take place. There will be two sessions on each day, lasting two hours.

They will include an introduction to the fine art of archaeology with an overview of what has been found so far, instruction in how to use the provided tools and a chance to get dirt under your nails and dig yourself.

Places cost £3 per person and must be booked in advance.

On June 3 there is the opportunity to spend a day as an archaeologist, where individuals can join a small group for the day and have the chance to acquire and practice skills in excavation, finds processing, sieving, recording, planning and drawing under professional guidance.

Places cost £25 per person and pre-booking in advance is essential as places are very limited. All skills levels and ages over 18 are welcome.

For more information and to book for either the archaeologist sessions visit nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park/what-on or call 03442 491895.