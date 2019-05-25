Pride celebrations recreated at Legoland Discovery Centre in Birmingham

The model, designed and created by the attraction’s master model builder, Michelle Thompson, includes a miniature parade with over 78 Lego Minifigures, complete with Lego floats and decorations comprising of more than 231 Lego pieces.

Attraction visitors have admired the scene ahead of the event in the city this weekend.

Birmingham Pride model at the Legoland Discovery Centre

“I have really enjoyed working on this model, as I think it brings to life exactly what Birmingham is about – people from across the country coming together to celebrate love, friendship and happiness,” explains Master Model Builder, Michelle Thompson.

“It can really bring to life the unique characters and amazing people you meet at the event.”

The display will be on show over the coming weeks at Legoland Discovery Centre, based at Arena Birmingham opposite the National Sea Life Centre.

Thousands of party revellers are set to descend on the Birmingham Pride parade and festival to enjoy a bumper weekend of entertainment in a friendly and inclusive party atmosphere.

Headliners on the event’s Main Stage are Years and Years and The Human League. Other high-profile performers include Mabel, Sigala, Marc Almond, Faithless and Kate Nash.