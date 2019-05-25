Charity walkers stride to RAF Cosford to help fund playground

The aviation-themed playground planned at the RAF Cosford museum will include miniature versions of iconic aircraft.

Since the RAF's centenary anniversary last year, museum trustees have been trying to build on a recent increase in the number of visitors to the site and attract even more children to engage with the RAF story.

Aerospace engineer Nick Sanders will lead the march from RAF Cranwell near Lincolnshire to RAF Cosford. The 101 mile route is steeped with RAF history and will pass former RAF stations and memorial sites as the trustees head towards Cosford.

The walk will begin at 9am on June 5 and finish at 11am on June 9, during the 2019 Cosford Air Show.

Trustee Nick Sanders

Joining Nick on the walk will be his RAF colleagues Alan Coppin and Robin Southwell.

Nick, who has previously raised over £50,000 for charities said: "It is fair to say that none of us are in the first flush of youth but we have been training hard to make sure we are in good shape for the hard miles ahead. The new playground at Cosford will provide a fantastic space for families to spend time with their children.”

RAF Cosford was opened in 1938 and has been an air base during World War Two. Since 1979 it has hosted the Cosford Air Show and is now also home to the Midlands Air Ambulance helicopters.

To find more information about the march, visit justgiving.com/campaign/RAFMuseum101Walk