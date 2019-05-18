Menu

Stately home’s hidden treasures to be shown in exclusive event

Shrewsbury | Attractions | Published:

The hidden treasures of Attingham Park will be shown to a lucky group of history buffs.

House steward Sorrel Poulton prepares for the Store Stories event at Attingham Park, Shrewsbury

From hidden documents to items too delicate to display, a group of eight people will get to see behind the scenes at the National Trust property, near Shrewsbury.’s store rooms. The next Store Stories session will take place on June 10, and there will be four othersacross the this year. Flora Holdsworth, marketing officer, said: “It’s a very small, exclusive tour. We had fantastic feedback last year, and we’re running many more of these sessions this year.”

