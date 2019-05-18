Historic Ludlow hotel set to reopen with tea room

The Feathers Hotel was forced to closed in 2017 following the death of pensioner Elaine Brown.

A new owner was found and the hotel is now under new ownership with Crest Hotels which has another four hotels in its portfolio.

As part of an extensive refurbishment of the 17th century hotel, the first phase is nearing completion and the owners are preparing to open up the newly renovated tea room.

The initial phase sees the former bar area of the hotel transformed into a brand new tea room which will be open from Friday.

With a capacity of 34 covers, the tea room is a welcome addition to the hotel which retains the charm and heritage of the iconic building with a refreshed layout and welcoming, modern setting serving fresh homemade produce using locally sourced ingredients.

Delighted

Jason Hiley, group operations director for Crest Hotels said: “This has been a long time in the planning but we are absolutely delighted that the doors to the hotel are open once again with our fabulous new tea room. The decision to create a tea room felt like the natural choice when looking at the target demographic of both our hotel and Ludlow as a destination, we feel it really complements the high street perfectly.”

Wayne Nell, group executive chef, added: “Tea rooms are quintessentially British and for us, this is all about using the right local ingredients, the freshest seasonal produce and of course, all homemade in our kitchen.

“We are launching with a choice of afternoon teas, all served with elegance and sophistication for our guests and we hope they will be delighted with the mouth-watering treats, pastries and baked items we will have on offer.”

With the tea room opening, the management team are now turning their attention to the remainder of the hotel which is still undergoing renovation. This includes a major refurbishment of all bedrooms and corridors, the creation of a relaxing lounge and welcome area, and a new experience-focused destination restaurant.

As completion nears, The Feathers Hotel is planning to recruit new roles over the next few months and those interested in a career at the hotel should contact the management team on office@feathersatludlow.co.uk for details of the roles available and experience required.

Crest Hotels completed the purchase of The Feathers in December, 2018.

The firm is investing more than £1million in the refurbishment of the 40-bedroom property, which includes a makeover to public areas and rooms.