WWE stars tackle the Bear Grylls Adventure in Birmingham - with pictures
Ahead of WWE Live at the Resort World Arena in Birmingham, some of the top athletes of the show showcased their stuff at the neighbouring Bear Grylls Adventure.
WWE superstars Dash Wilder, Scott Dawson and Ember Moon visited The Bear Grylls Adventure at the NEC for a day of activity testing their physical and mental endurance.
Battling for supremacy at archery and on the indoor assault course, it was Dash Wilder that came out on top with the best scores of the day.
WWE Live, Resorts World Arena, Birmingham - review with pictures
The tour came to the city on Wednesday with fellow stars Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, The New Day, Lars Sullivan, Rusev, Ahinsuke Nakamura, Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Finn Balor, Elias and Bayley.
For more information about the Bear Grylls Adventure and to book tickets, click here.
