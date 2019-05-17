Severn Valley Railway service on for cocktail fans

From May 25-26, passengers will be able to travel within one of the SVR’s 1936-built first-class carriages and taste a sequence of cocktail surprises as their train journeys on.

The service will be run in partnership with Nickolls & Perks, established in Stourbridge in 1797, and one of the UK’s oldest wine and spirit merchants.

Lewis Maddox, events co-ordinator at Severn Valley Railway, said: “This is a wonderfully indulgent way to spend a Bank Holiday, relaxing on board a luxury carriage and sipping your favourite cocktails while you steam through the beautiful Severn Valley."

Experts from Nickolls & Perks will lead the event, giving an overview of each cocktail and answering any questions.

There will also be a heads or tails trivia quiz, with the winner receiving a mini bottle.

Passengers will each get a full-day Freedom of the Line ticket, enabling them to travel all along the line during the day and enjoy free entry to The Engine House Visitor Centre.

For more information and tickets, visit svr.co.uk or call 01562 757900.