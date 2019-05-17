Oswestry gearing up for Britain in Bloom

The Oswestry in Bloom committee is involved in the annal floral decoration scheme throughout the town centre.

Properties can buy a hanging basket for outside their shop, pub, cafe, bank or office at a cost of just £29 each. For another £51.50 all their baskets will be watered throughout the season.

Britain in Bloom chairman, Betty Gull, said that last year there were over 250 baskets purchased and 100 planters and other features.

"We would like to do even better in 2019," Miss Gull said.

"We are in the process of delivering letters to town centre businesses inviting them to join the floral decoration scheme. The programme has gone from strength to strength and both visitors and residents are able to enjoy the excellent displays in the Town Centre."

She thanked everyone who took part last year.

"They helped Oswestry to its 14th Gold Award in the Heart of England in Bloom competition and we really want to make it 15.

"We also represented the region in the 2018 National Britain in Bloom Competition making us one of the top nine Large Towns in the country and we came away with a very strong Silver Gilt Award."

She said that the committee had met recently to discuss ways in which to improve the town together with arranging local competitions and events.

"Throughout the winter months the committee has not been idle and the Oswestry in Lights event which was held on the run up to Christmas, was supported by many local residents and this in itself contributed to brightening up cold winter’s evenings with brilliant displays of external Christmas lights. The effort which was put into this was outstanding and our members are extremely thankful to all those who took part."

Anyone interested in joining the hanging basket scheme should contact Louise Humphreys on 01691 680222.