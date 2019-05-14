Shrewsbury Regatta just oar-some for everyone

It was the annual Shrewsbury Regatta and people travelled from miles around to compete.

Last week's heavy rain could have caused a headache for organised with rising water levels, but come Saturday morning they were pleased to see that the rowing conditions were just right.

Stourport rowing club win their race

Taking to the waters were singles, pairs, quads and eights and all were keen to take the lead in their races.

Held at the Pengwern Club the regatta has been going since 1871 and, apart from during the wars, has been held continuously.

Michael Ratcliffe, organiser said: "It went very, very well and was very successful.

The tranquil setting for the Shrewsbury Regatta at Pengwern Boat Club, Kingsland, Shrewsbury

"All the rain we had last week did cause us some concern and the river was a little bit high but it was not too bad and it was still low enough for us to row on.

"People came from all over the country to take part. Our furthest visitors were from Guildford and our oldest rower was 82.

"The atmosphere around the club, on the banks on either side of the river and on the bridges was wonderful. People were relaxing with picnics and soaking up the atmosphere. Some people were on Kingsland Bridge watching the races and it was great. This regatta is really a tradition in both the locality and in the rowing world."

Oars ready for action

The annual regatta attracts more than 200 entries to 1000 metres and 600 metres courses.