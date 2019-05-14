Music fills the air at Broseley Social Club centenary

Vintage military vehicles, singer Tom Wenlock, The Land Girls, Cadence Choir and Broseley Acoustic Band were among the attractions that helped to mark the milestone at Broseley Social Club.

Bosses a the 850-member strong club put on the centenary event as part of a series of events being held this year.

Centenary secretary Arthur Jones said: "We actually don't know the precise date in 1919 that the social club was opened, so we decided to mark the 100th anniversary on May 11. We have regular events here and we're well supported by the community.

Brett Bagley from Brosely who is part of Axis-Allied Re-enactment Group

"It's a nice looking building and is grade II listed. It was given to the people of Broseley by the then Lord Forrester of the Willey Estate.

"During the Second World War it was used as a soup kitchen and later on in the 1940s and 1950s it was used as baths. It was extended in the 1970s and the lounge was added in the 1980s.

"It is used by the community, it's in lovely grounds, in a fantastic setting."

The High Sheriff of Shropshire for 1861 George Pritchard lived in the building.

Peter Wood from Liverpool who is part of Axis-Allied Re-enactment Group

Paul Siroky from Shrewsbury who is part of Airborn Pathfinders Group

Today the facilities include a bowling green and a concert room is used by the members for entertainment, anniversary and wedding parties and funeral wakes. The club is also used by the Broseley Festival Committee to raise funds for the town's festival.

On Saturday the club based in Bank House, High Street, in Broseley, hosted a full day of entertainment featuring displays by including Axis Allied Re-enactment Group and Airborne Pathfinders.