Telford Balloon Fiesta pulled in 50,000 crowd

Organisers have said this year’s free event attracted about 20,000 more people than last year.

As well as the chance to see 34 different balloons, the crowds also got to see the Wales and England finals of the Ultimate Strongman.

And although strong winds limited flights on Saturday, crowds still got to enjoy a gorgeous nightglow, where the balloons were fired in time with music.

MORE:

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “It was a fantastic weekend of free family entertainment.

"A huge thanks to everyone who made this happen especially the dedicated army of volunteers who helped in so many different ways.

“Thanks also to our event sponsors, suppliers, Telford Centre Rotary and council staff who worked tirelessly to make the event such a success attracting thousands of new visitors to our borough.

“We set out to create an event that showcases what Telford has to offer and its fantastic facilities – I am sure that many of those visitors will be coming back and spreading the word about what a great place this borough is."