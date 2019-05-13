Peaky Blinders escape room coming to Birmingham

Escape Live will be bringing the first experiences to Birmingham later this year – with plans to expand across the UK.

Global content creator, producer and distributor, Endemol Shine Group, and Caryn Mandabach Productions, have partnered with the Midlands-based company to launch the themed escape rooms as part of a growing demand for immersive experiences relating to popular drama series.

Peaky Blinders - which is set in Birmingham and stars the likes of Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Helen McCrory and Tom Hardy - is created and written by Steven Knight.

The popular drama series has won multiple awards including the 2018 BAFTA for Best Drama Series and Best Drama at the 2019 National Television Awards.

The announcement of the escape rooms come ahead of the release of the eagerly anticipated fifth series of the show, which began filming at the Black Country Living Museum last year.

Jas Sodhi, managing director at Escape Live, said: “This is fantastic news for Peaky Blinders fans everywhere and we’re looking forward to re-imagining this international drama phenomenon into a number of escape experiences.

“The first rooms will be coming to Birmingham soon and we can’t wait for fans of the series to see what we have planned.

“We have acquired a new property which will be the home of the new experiences and we believe the character of that building fits the series perfectly.

“Peaky Blinders has been enjoyed by millions of viewers across the world, but it is only right that these experiences are brought to Birmingham first.

“We are working closely with Endemol Shine Group to develop content for the rooms and will be revealing more details over the next couple of months.”

Jane Smith, Director, brand licensing and strategy for Endemol Shine Group, added: “There is a huge appetite from audiences to take part in experiences based on the Peaky Blinders series and it is key for us to ensure that the official products and events live up to fans expectations.

“We are delighted to have teamed up with the experienced team at Escape Live who will bring the Peaky Blinders series to life and deliver an outstanding experience which will really wow players.”