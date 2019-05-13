All smiles as the sun shines on Kids Fest in Shrewsbury

Crowds gathered in Shrewsbury’s Quarry to have fun at the weekend.

Despite a damp start, the weather picked up to draw children of all ages to the event.

There were dozens of activities to chose from including Zorb Balls, bouncy castles, inflatable slides, a Space Hopper area, inflatable Helter Skelter and circus skills. Organiser Beth Heath, of Shropshire Festivals, said she was delighted with the support for the two-day show.

She said: “It has been really good with a fabulous turnout. We changed the layout to help improve the flow around the activities and we think it’s working okay from what the stallholders are feeding back.

“We’ve also added some new activities including more huge inflatables so the children are really going to sleep well after spending the day here.”

The foam party sponsored by Adcote School and the water slide sponsored by Wenlock Water seem to be the most popular activities with the children.”

Rosie Cuss aged 4, left and Evie Smith, 5 having fun at the annual Kids Fest taking place in The Quarry, Shrewsbury

In addition there were giant games, mini golf, go karts, bubble football and the sports day style Harry Games, Shropshire Pony Parties and plenty of stalls, including Monks, Stan’s Trek Concept Store, Explorers’ Cookery and Little Rascals Soft Play.

Advertising

Families flocking to the show were all smiles as the sun came out with many enjoying ice-cream as well as the games.

The festival was a happy birthday treat for nine-year-old Ola Wilfred, of Bowbrook, Shrewsbury, who was there with his sister Temi, three, and their parents.

Ola said: “It’s really fun. I’m having a fantastic time. It’s my birthday today and I’ve enjoyed jumping on the bouncy castle and zorbing.

“I’d love to try the wipe out game, but I don’t think I will be able to.”

Advertising

His father Femi, 35, an engineer, said: “We’ve been before, but it seems busier than last year. I think the festival is a good idea and it’s something for families to do.”

Peter Robinson, 61, a courier, from Shrewsbury, said: “I’ve brought my two grandchildren Lyra, seven, and Harrison, six. They are enjoying it so far.

“Zorbing is the thing they really want to have a go at doing.”

Margaret Jones, 78, a retired nurse from, Porthill, Shrewsbury said: “We are having a lovely time. I think this year it’s much better as some of the things are free.

“For adults its £17 to come in so free activities are a big help.

“We’ve had food and everything, has been quite nice. I’m here with my granddaughter, who’s currently in the circus area and my other half who’s had a beer.

Having fun at the annual Kids Fest taking place in The Quarry, Shrewsbury

“We’ve enjoyed ourselves and if you look around at all the children who are here, all having a good time.”

Andrea Richards, 35, Telford and her partner factory worker Tim Hanlon, both 35, went with daughters Chloe 10, and Emily, nine.

Ms Richards said: “It is my first time at the kids festival and it was my sister Emma’s idea. She saw it on Facebook and suggested that we come.

“We just wanted to get the kids out of the house while we’ve got some sunshine. The cost isn’t too expensive which is good.”

While art student Caitlin Barlas, 29, of Shrewsbury, was part of a group of seven children and adults in the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEAM) tent.

“I actually think it’s much better this year. The queues didn’t seem as long and the layout seems better.”

“The children are loving playing with the cardboard boxes. I think letting them explore is really important to their learning.”

Money raised from the event will be in aid of the Harry Johnson Trust – the festival’s chosen charity.

The trust also ran a stall at the event to help raise awareness of its work.

It was set up in memory of cancer patient Harry Johnson, aged seven, of Vennington, near Shrewsbury, who died in 2014.

Telford’s Kids Festival will be held next year at the International Centre.