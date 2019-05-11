Strongmen lift Telford Balloon Festival to new heights

About 30,000 people turned out for the return of balloons to Telford last year as part of the town's 50th anniversary

Organisers said this year's show at the QEII Arena promises to entertain all over again.

However, the early morning weather put a damper on things this morning, meaning only a handful of balloons got airborne, although conditions are expected to improve over the weekend.

Telford & Wrekin Council tweeted: "The weather has been it's usual unpredictable self this morning meaning unfortunately only 4 balloons have managed to take off from @TelfordTownPark

"The rest of the event is on as planned but please bear in mind ballooning is weather dependent so this element could change."

The festival's flight director Lee Hooper provided a Saturday morning update on Twitter:

Councillor Rae Evans, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for cultural and leisure services, said: “It was always our ambition to bring balloons back to the Town Park and we did that in spectacular style last year. We are delighted to host this uplifting event once more this weekend.

“Although the event is weather dependent, the programme promises to be even bigger and better, with more balloons, plenty to entertain the whole family from stunt bikes to the incredible Red Devils, plus exceptional supporting content from the incredible UK Strongest Man competitors.”

More than 40,000 people are expected to attend the two-day event this year, which will also include over 30 hot air balloons, BMX stunt riders, street entertainers, fire eaters, the spectacular Red Devils parachute team and the beautiful Night Glow set to music.

While the huge cavalcade of balloons is airborne, the strongmen will take to the QEII Arena as they strain, struggle and strive over a series of five extreme disciplines to take the title of Wales’s Strongest Man or England’s Strongest Man and qualify for the UK’s Strongest Man, to be shown on Channel 5.