VIP mini superheroes enjoy day out on the SVR

Ahead of its superhero-themed Easter activities, the railway invited people to nominate their very own mini superhero – someone who has displayed their own superhero qualities to come and enjoy a VIP day out along the line.

Having initially been looking for one winning youngster, SVR staff were so impressed by each one of the children nominated that they were unable to choose a single winner and instead invited all of the nominees and their families.

Those who could not make the day out were sent a Family Freedom of the Line ticket to visit for a day out on the SVR another time, plus a special superhero badge to wear with pride.

On April 26, five nominees and their families headed to the railway, where they were welcomed at Kidderminster before boarding their steam train and settling down in their reserved compartments for their journey to Bridgnorth.

On arrival, the families got the chance to see inside a signalbox and find out how it all works before re-boarding the train and heading to Highley. Once at The Engine House Visitor Centre, the families enjoyed a leisurely lunch in the Alveley Suite, overlooking the river and railway.

They were then free to explore the Engine House’s interactive exhibits and get creative with some crafts activities before catching their steam train back to Kidderminster. Rounding-off the day was the chance to get on board the footplate of a steam locomotive – No. 4144, to see what it’s like to be a driver and fireman.

Claire McQuoid, from Smethwick, nominated her three year-old son Freddie for the competition.

Born prematurely at 28 weeks and at his lowest, weighing just 1lb 15oz, Freddie spent the first 20 weeks of his life in hospital battling many serious complications.

Since he has been home, he has had countless hospital visits for conditions including pneumonia, sepsis and bronchitis and has recently been diagnosed with multiple brain tumours.

Despite all of this, Claire said that he keeps smiling and is never sad.

She said: “It was an amazing day. Freddie is a massive train fan and this was his first time on the Severn Valley Railway.

“He just loved the steam, the noise, the views out of the window and getting up-close to the locomotives in the Engine House. It was a lovely day and I can’t praise the SVR staff enough.”

The SVR’s Lewis Maddox and Clare Farley helped organise the event with the help of the SVR Visitor Services team, which got to work baking cakes, sewing, raiding crafting cupboards and sourcing superhero props for the day.

Lewis said: “We had so many amazing nominees that it was impossible to choose just one, so we invited them all and had a lovely day with those who could make it.

“These children really are superheroes, who and have shown such bravery, courage and kindness, so it was wonderful to see their smiling faces as they enjoyed their day out on the railway.”