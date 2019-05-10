Olly Murs tackles Bear Grylls Adventure ahead of Birmingham shows

Olly tried to defy gravity and posted all his wobbly moments from his iFly training session at the Birmingham attraction, just before he experienced what it would feel like to free fall 12,000ft from a plane.

All kitted up with harness in check, Olly faced his fears by taking on the highest high ropes in Europe - he even found the time to show off his balancing skills despite the wind and rain.

Having conquered the Bear Grylls Adventure, Olly posted some of his highlights from the day, saying: “Wow the @beargryllsadventure adventure! Different gear!! Get involved and go! Test your fears, your endurance, your mind! Adrenaline on fire!! I’ll be back! Thanks @beargrylls for having me.”

Olly Murs plays Birmingham's Resorts World Arena tonight and tomorrow.

He will be supported by Rak Su for the shows.

